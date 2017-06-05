Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Eric J. Foss
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Diversified Outsourcing Services
HQ Location
Philadelphia, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
217,250
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
