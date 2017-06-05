After more than a decade of solid growth fueled first by the iPod music player and then by the even more popular iPhone, Apple finally appeared to hit a wall, with lackluster sales—relatively speaking—for other products such as the iPad and Apple Watch and a heavy reliance on upgraded phone models. But the most profitable publicly-traded company in the world is investing heavily in software and its efforts in new areas of opportunity, including automobiles, remain in development (and under wraps). Apple was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, Calif.
CEO
Timothy D. Cook
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
Cupertino, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
116,000
News about Apple
