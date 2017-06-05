Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Leon D. Black
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
986
A limited liability company.
News about Apollo Global Management
Toshiba's Nuclear Arm Sparks a Feeding Frenzy Among Bankruptcy Lenders
Westinghouse was "inundated" by lenders because of its high funding needs and lack of debt.
Philips Is Selling 80% of Lumileds to This American Fund for $1.5 Billion
The U.S. blocked a deal to sell it to Asian investors on undisclosed national security grounds.
Apollo Global Is Taking Rackspace Private in a $4.3 Billion Deal
Apollo, with $186 billion in assets, has been looking to step up its investments in technology.
SEC Nails Private Equity Firm Apollo for Misleading Investors
Buyout giant agrees to nearly $53 million in repayments and fines.
