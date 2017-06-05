HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

881

Apollo Global Management

APO
 

CEO

Leon D. Black

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Securities

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.agm.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

986

A limited liability company.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,22285.1%
Profits ($M)$402.9199.5%
Assets ($M)$5,630
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$835.1
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$4,510
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues18.1%
Profits as % of Assets7.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity48.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.11
EPS % Change (from 2015)245.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)36.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)21.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
News about Apollo Global Management

Toshiba's Nuclear Arm Sparks a Feeding Frenzy Among Bankruptcy Lenders

Westinghouse was "inundated" by lenders because of its high funding needs and lack of debt.

Read More →
Philips Is Selling 80% of Lumileds to This American Fund for $1.5 Billion

The U.S. blocked a deal to sell it to Asian investors on undisclosed national security grounds.

Read More →
Apollo Global Is Taking Rackspace Private in a $4.3 Billion Deal

Apollo, with $186 billion in assets, has been looking to step up its investments in technology.

Read More →
The SEC Just Fined This Trump Advisor's Firm $2.3 Million

For failing to disclose fees

Read More →
SEC Nails Private Equity Firm Apollo for Misleading Investors

Buyout giant agrees to nearly $53 million in repayments and fines.

Read More →
