CEO
John J. Christmann IV
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
3,727
Profile provided by S&P Global.
