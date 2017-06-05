HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

29

Anthem

ANTM
 

In 2015 health insurance titan Anthem announced one of the year’s biggest acquisitions with a proposed $48 billion deal to buy competitor Cigna, and it entered 2017 with the deal on the rocks. The pair spent much of the year in between clashing with and suing each other as the U.S moved to block the deal, which would have made the combined company the nation’s largest insurer, ahead of UnitedHealth Group. Unlike UHG, Anthem has taken a can-do attitude to the nation’s Obamacare exchanges, remaining in them as its rival departed from most. Under President Trump, that stability is at risk. Finally, the company spent much of the year in another battle—a nasty contract dispute with former partner Express Scripts. They severed ties in April 2017.

CEO

Joseph R. Swedish

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care

HQ Location

Indianapolis, IN

Website

www.antheminc.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

53,000

Anthem is also featured in these fortune lists

#85

Global 500

Anthem: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$84,8637.2%
Profits ($M)$2,469.8-3.5%
Assets ($M)$65,083
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$25,100.4
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$43,813
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.9%
Profits as % of Assets3.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)9.21
EPS % Change (from 2015)-1.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)4.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)6.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)5.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)18.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.3%
