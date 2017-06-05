In 2015 health insurance titan Anthem announced one of the year’s biggest acquisitions with a proposed $48 billion deal to buy competitor Cigna, and it entered 2017 with the deal on the rocks. The pair spent much of the year in between clashing with and suing each other as the U.S moved to block the deal, which would have made the combined company the nation’s largest insurer, ahead of UnitedHealth Group. Unlike UHG, Anthem has taken a can-do attitude to the nation’s Obamacare exchanges, remaining in them as its rival departed from most. Under President Trump, that stability is at risk. Finally, the company spent much of the year in another battle—a nasty contract dispute with former partner Express Scripts. They severed ties in April 2017.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Joseph R. Swedish
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
HQ Location
Indianapolis, IN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
53,000
#85
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Anthem
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence the bill would pass.
Anthem had sued Express Scripts in March last year, accusing it of charging too much for drugs.
Hospitals win, health insurers not so much.
They lay out unprecedented requirements for financial firms.
Multibillion dollar deals gone sour