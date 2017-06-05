Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert J. Eck
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment
HQ Location
Glenview, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
8,900
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Anixter International
Smaller Tech Stocks Thrive Even As Large Names Get Hammered
Shares of small and mid-cap tech companies are performing better than a lot of big tech stocks.
Read More →