Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Vincent T. Roche
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Norwood, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Analog Devices is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Analog Devices
How Connected Sensors Can Help You Park and Put Fish on the Table
Cheap, fast sensors could help save New Bedford's fishing industry.
Read More →