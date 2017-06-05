Anadarko Petroleum

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
R. A. Walker
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
The Woodlands, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
17
Employees
4,500
