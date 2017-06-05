Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
R. Adam Norwitt
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
Wallingford, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
62,000
