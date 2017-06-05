Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert A. Bradway
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Thousand Oaks, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
18
Employees
19,200
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Amgen is also featured in these fortune lists
#487
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Amgen
Why the Fearless Girl Statue's Controversial 'SHE' Plaque Was Removed
Critics accused the Charging Bull's new Wall Street companion of being an advertisement in disguise.
Read More →
Sanofi, Regeneron Win FDA Approval for Eczema Drug With Multi-Billion Dollar Potential
But Dupixent's high cost could be a problem.
Read More →
Here's How Health Care Stocks Are Responding to Trumpcare's Demise
Hospitals win, health insurers not so much.
Read More →
A Heart Attack-Prevention Drug Disappoints…Wall Street
Why chemoprevention is so damn hard. (Part 1.)
Read More →
Pharma Executives Aren't Excited About Trump's Plans to Ease FDA Regulation
They say a robust review process is needed to convince doctors and insurers new drugs have value.
Read More →