The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is the second-largest distributor of pharmaceuticals in the U.S. As such, it’s subject to many of the same forces affecting McKesson, its top competitor. Branded drug price deflation and fewer expected new drug launches continue to put pressure on industry profits, and AmerisourceBergen has been working to counter those effects. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Penn.

CEO

Steven H. Collis

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Wholesalers

Industry

Wholesalers: Health Care

HQ Location

Chesterbrook, PA

Website

www.amerisourcebergen.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

18,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.
World’s Most Admired Companies

#28

Global 500

AmerisourceBergen: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$146,8508.0%
Profits ($M)$1,427.9
Assets ($M)$33,656
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,129.4
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$19,229
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.0%
Profits as % of Assets4.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity67.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.32
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)20.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)18.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-23.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)17.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)15.0%
News about AmerisourceBergen

These Pharma Stocks Plunged on Reports of Pending Price Collusion Charges

And the lawmakers who called for the probe now want it expanded to diabetes drugs.

These Top Hedge Funds Are Dumping Their Macy's Stock

But health care stocks are hot.

The Biggest Health Care Companies in the Fortune 500

This year's list includes insurers, drug wholesalers, and some household names.

Pharma Packager PCI Sells for More Than $1 Billion

Deal sets the stage for even more M&A activity in outsourced pharma services sector.

How to Create a Great Workplace in Health Care

The 2016 Best Workplaces in Health Care offer camaraderie, support, and kitten cards.

