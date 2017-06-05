One of the most storied brands in the financial services industry, American Express fell on hard times of late. In 2015, the company announced that it would end its 16-year exclusive relationship with mega-retailer Costco, a big hit considering 1 in 10 Amex cards were issued by the wholesaler. The firm also reduced its prices to small merchants and beefed up the rewards it offers its customers to hold its own in a highly competitive credit card landscape. Nonetheless, American Express has been able to rebound. Its adjusted revenues (excluding Costco and foreign exchange) were up 5% in 2016, grew worldwide spending on its cards by 8%, and added more than a million new merchant locations in the U.S. in a bid to compete more aggressively with Visa and MasterCard.
CEO
Kenneth I. Chenault
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
56,400
