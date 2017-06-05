HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Andrew Harrer — Bloomberg via Getty Images

86

American Express

AXP
 

One of the most storied brands in the financial services industry, American Express fell on hard times of late. In 2015, the company announced that it would end its 16-year exclusive relationship with mega-retailer Costco, a big hit considering 1 in 10 Amex cards were issued by the wholesaler. The firm also reduced its prices to small merchants and beefed up the rewards it offers its customers to hold its own in a highly competitive credit card landscape. Nonetheless, American Express has been able to rebound. Its adjusted revenues (excluding Costco and foreign exchange) were up 5% in 2016, grew worldwide spending on its cards by 8%, and added more than a million new merchant locations in the U.S. in a bid to compete more aggressively with Visa and MasterCard.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Kenneth I. Chenault

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.americanexpress.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

56,400

Profile provided by S&P Global.
American Express is also featured in these fortune lists

#17

World’s Most Admired Companies

#69

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

#302

Global 500

American Express: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$33,823-1.8%
Profits ($M)$5,408.04.7%
Assets ($M)$158,893
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$20,501
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$71,193
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues16.0%
Profits as % of Assets3.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity26.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.65
EPS % Change (from 2015)11.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)6.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)6.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)8.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)11.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)3.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about American Express

The Fascinating Travails of Uber and Etsy

Two once hot startups are struggling.

Read More →
American Express Debuts Its First Amazon Alexa Skill

Alexa's voice assistant will tell AmEx card members their balance, recent purchases and more.

Read More →
Warren Buffett's Stocks Made $16 Billion Since the Last Berkshire Hathaway Meeting

The Oracle of Omaha's latest stock picks have done very, very well.

Read More →
50 Sneaky Ways to Save Money on Your Next Hotel Booking

Get the best tips from hotel insiders

Read More →
The 50 Most Powerful Latinas of 2017

According to the Association of Latino Professionals for America.

Read More →
85
87
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.