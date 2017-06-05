Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Nicholas K. Akins
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Columbus, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
17,634
News about American Electric Power
American Electric Power CEO Gives Trump Advice on Paris Climate Deal
Nick Akins advises Trump to 'work with the world community' on Paris climate deal.
Read More →
President Trump Declares End of 'War on Coal' But Utilities Don't Care
The bulk of them have no plans to alter their multi-billion dollar, years-long shift away from coal.
Read More →
27 CEOs Pledge to Bring Gender Parity to Corporate America's Top Ranks By 2030
Former DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman is co-leading the effort.
Read More →
Why Regulators and Energy Providers Need to Be on the Same Page
At Fortune's Brainstorm E conference, energy experts discussed regulations and new energy tech.
Read More →
The World's Biggest Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Now Taking on CEO Pay
It's on the hunt for its first target.
Read More →