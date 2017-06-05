Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jay L. Schottenstein
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Pittsburgh, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
22,650
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about American Eagle Outfitters
Hollister Saves the Day as Abercrombie's Sales Continue to Plunge
The CEO wants to tap the brand's 125 year history to fix it.
Read More →
American Eagle Shares Plunge on Weak Profit and Forecast
As a tough retail climate pushed the teen apparel retailer to offer deep discounts.
Read More →
Victoria's Secret Sales Are Down 20% and L Brands' Stock Is Plummeting
No relief is in sight for the once dominant bra brand.
Read More →
Gap Stock Jumps 10% On Surprisingly Good December Results
Looks like Old Navy is a juggernaut once again.
Read More →
Here's Why American Eagle Outfitters Shares Are Plunging
Discounts will be way up this holiday season.
Read More →