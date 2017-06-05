American Airlines Group

American Airlines, the world’s largest air carrier, saw its revenues drop by $775 million in 2016 as it faced the same headwinds as the wider industry: fiercer fare competition and a strong U.S. dollar. The company’s fleet shrank slightly in the year—it added 55 planes and retired 71—but American still maintains the largest and youngest fleet of the main U.S. carriers. The airline’s CEO, Doug Parker, continues to face pressure from American’s pilots’ union, which in February 2017 passed a vote of no confidence, citing delays in implementing their contract and a “toxic” work culture.
CEO
W. Douglas Parker
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Fort Worth, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
122,300
#236
