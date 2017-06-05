HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Daniel Slim — AFP/Getty Images

67

American Airlines Group

AAL
 

American Airlines, the world’s largest air carrier, saw its revenues drop by $775 million in 2016 as it faced the same headwinds as the wider industry: fiercer fare competition and a strong U.S. dollar. The company’s fleet shrank slightly in the year—it added 55 planes and retired 71—but American still maintains the largest and youngest fleet of the main U.S. carriers. The airline’s CEO, Doug Parker, continues to face pressure from American’s pilots’ union, which in February 2017 passed a vote of no confidence, citing delays in implementing their contract and a “toxic” work culture.

CEO

W. Douglas Parker

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Fort Worth, TX

Website

www.aa.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

122,300

Profile provided by S&P Global.
American Airlines Group is also featured in these fortune lists

#236

Global 500

American Airlines Group: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$40,180-2.0%
Profits ($M)$2,676.0-64.8%
Assets ($M)$51,274
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,785
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$21,326
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.7%
Profits as % of Assets5.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity70.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.81
EPS % Change (from 2015)-56.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)11.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
News about American Airlines Group

Trump Administration Gives Update About Expanding the Laptop Ban

No timeline has been set.

Read More →
Expansion of Airline Electronics Ban Is Likely

Homeland Security chief thinks that an expanded ban on larger electronics is necessary.

Read More →
U.S. Likely to Expand Airline Laptop Ban to Europe

Trump administration is considering the move.

Read More →
United Airlines Apologizes After Agent Canceled a Man's Ticket For Filming a Dispute

United Airlines' image has suffered after a series of episodes widely shared on social media.

Read More →
Warren Buffett Says United Made a 'Terrible Mistake' With Dragged Passenger

"It's a job I don't want, running an airline."

Read More →
66
68
