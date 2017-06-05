HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

763

AMC Networks

AMCX
 

CEO

Joshua W. Sapan

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Media

Industry

Entertainment

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.amcnetworks.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

2,186

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,7566.8%
Profits ($M)$270.5-26.2%
Assets ($M)$4,481
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-30.1
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$3,975
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.8%
Profits as % of Assets6.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.74
EPS % Change (from 2015)-25.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)15.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-29.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)6.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
News about AMC Networks

Hulu Makes Key Hire in its Original Content Push

Hulu is launching more original content to compete with Netflix and Amazon.

AMC, Viacom, and Discovery Consider a $20 Bet on Sports-Free Streaming TV

The companies are teaming up with television providers about making sports-free skinny bundles.

There's A New Streaming Service for Fans of British TV

BritBox has "thousands of hours" of programming from BBC and ITV.

Studio Behind 'The Walking Dead' Threatens to Sue Over Spoiler

Copyright is more dangerous than zombies

Why AMC Networks Isn't Afraid of Life After 'The Walking Dead'

AMC's CEO tells how the network is taking 'massive advantage' of the monster hit.

