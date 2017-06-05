HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

David Williams — Bloomberg via Getty Images

12

Amazon.com

AMZN
 

The Everything Store continued its assault on, well, everything in 2016: drones (via its Prime Air program), artificial intelligence (via its popular Alexa assistant), convenience stores (via its cashier-less Amazon Go chain), and most crucially, analyst expectations that the company couldn’t turn a profit with regularity. The e-commerce giant is plowing money in with its blockbuster Echo home automation device portfolio, its Prime streaming video and music service, and its industry-leading Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform, which is under siege from rivals including Microsoft and Google. Amazon was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Jeffrey P. Bezos

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Seattle, WA

Website

www.amazon.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

16

Employees

341,400

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Amazon.com is also featured in these fortune lists

#2

World’s Most Admired Companies

#44

Global 500

Amazon.com: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$135,98727.1%
Profits ($M)$2,371.0297.8%
Assets ($M)$83,402
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$19,285
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$423,031
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.7%
Profits as % of Assets2.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.90
EPS % Change (from 2015)292.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)29.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)27.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)10.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)34.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)34.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

11
13
