The Everything Store continued its assault on, well, everything in 2016: drones (via its Prime Air program), artificial intelligence (via its popular Alexa assistant), convenience stores (via its cashier-less Amazon Go chain), and most crucially, analyst expectations that the company couldn’t turn a profit with regularity. The e-commerce giant is plowing money in with its blockbuster Echo home automation device portfolio, its Prime streaming video and music service, and its industry-leading Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform, which is under siege from rivals including Microsoft and Google. Amazon was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey P. Bezos
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Seattle, WA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
16
Employees
341,400
#44
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Amazon.com
The biggest bottom lines span from Apple to companies ranked much lower.
Blue Prism software that enables bots to do their jobs now runs in the cloud.
HomePod, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality software garner praise.
In another challenge to Walmart.