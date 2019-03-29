HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Altice USA

The New York-based multiple systems operator provides broadband, pay television, telephone service, and more across 21 states.

CEO

Dexter G. Goei

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Long Island City, N.Y.

Website

http://www.alticeusa.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

19

Employees

11,993

Spun off from Altice Europe and deconsolidated, May 23, 2018.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$9,566.62.6%
Profits ($M)$18.8-98.8%
Assets ($M)$33,613.8
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,670.9
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues0.2%
Profits as % of Assets0.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity0.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.03
EPS % Change (from 2017)-98.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2018)-14.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Altice USA

Data Sheet—Looks Like Cord Cutting Just Broke Another Record

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Friday, February 22, 2019.

Read More →
Cord Cutting Is Accelerating Rapidly, Research Firm Says

Internet TV is a better value and more flexible for a growing audience.

Read More →
Italian Turmoil, Spanish Turmoil, North Korea: CEO Daily for May 29, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Sprint and Altice Have Reached a Deal After Failure of the T-Mobile Merger

Altice will use Sprint's network to provide voice and data services in the U.S.

Read More →
Spectrum Customers, Relax: You're Not Losing Comedy Central

Charter unit Spectrum struck a last-minute deal with Viacom

Read More →
