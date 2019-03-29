The New York-based multiple systems operator provides broadband, pay television, telephone service, and more across 21 states.
CEO
Dexter G. Goei
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Long Island City, N.Y.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
11,993
Spun off from Altice Europe and deconsolidated, May 23, 2018.
News about Altice USA
