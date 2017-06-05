Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey J. Brown
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
Detroit, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
10
Employees
7,600
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Ally Financial
Donald Trump Is Targeting an Agency That Has Recovered $11.8 Billion for Consumers
He may kill an agency that got results.
Read More →
Here's How Closely Donald Trump's Pick for SEC Chair Is Tied to Goldman Sachs
He's a go-to lawyer for big deals and IPOs.
Read More →
Here Are the 5 Youngest CEOs of the Fortune 500
Facebook, Ralph Lauren, and Alphabet are led by some of the youngest CEOs in the country.
Read More →
The next bubble: Automotive credit?
Credit standards are relaxing, and more people are borrowing. When does a boom get bubbly?
Read More →
This is the sexiest financial habit
A new survey asked people what money management traits they'd find attractive in a mate. Prepare to be surprised by the answer.
Read More →