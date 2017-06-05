HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Allstate

84

Allstate

ALL
 

While cheap gas and a healthier economy has been good for consumers, it has been bad for Allstate. The largest publicly held personal lines insurer in the U.S. has had to cover the damage in an increasing number of car collisions as consumers hit the road more often. While the trend has hurt property and casualty insurance companies across the spectrum—more economic activity generally leads to higher claims—it has particularly impacted Allstate. Though annual revenue increased 2.5% to $36.5 billion in 2016, profits dropped 14.3% to $1.77 billion. (The company’s profits plunged nearly 25% in 2015.) But shares of the Northbrook, lll. insurer are looking up again in 2017 after favorable winter weather reduced its outlays and it closed its acquisition of SquareTrade, an extended warranty provider for electronics and appliances.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Thomas J. Wilson

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)

HQ Location

Northbrook, IL

Website

www.allstate.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

22

Employees

43,275

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Allstate is also featured in these fortune lists

#283

Global 500

Allstate: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$36,5342.5%
Profits ($M)$1,877.0-13.5%
Assets ($M)$108,610
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$20,573
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$29,754
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.1%
Profits as % of Assets1.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.67
EPS % Change (from 2015)-7.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)25.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-5.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)21.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)24.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)3.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Allstate

CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

CEO Daily

Read More →
Pivotal Claims Big Growth for Its Cloud Software Business

Big companies flock to its software to modernize their own software, Pivotal says.

Read More →
We're All Technology Companies Now

CES boasts smart homes, smart sleep and smart cat-litter boxes

Read More →
How Technology Could Play Pivotal Role in Reducing Poverty

Pope Francis encourages business leaders to act decisively.

Read More →
Why Ditching Breitbart Is a Risky Move for Brands

Under pressure on all sides

Read More →
83
85
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.