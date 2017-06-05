Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Weston M. Hicks
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
3,420
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Alleghany
Here's Why These 29 Companies Fell Off the Fortune 500
It tells you a lot about the economy.
Read More →
The Fortune 500's fastest-growing companies
A look at the 11 big U.S. companies with the best 5-year revenue growth, including two that grew even faster than Apple.
Read More →