Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ludwig N. Hantson
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
New Haven, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
3,121
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Alexion Pharmaceuticals
The S&P 500 Just Broke Into Positive Territory for 2016
It's not much, but at least it's progress.
Read More →
These Are the Only 6 Nasdaq Stocks That Didn't Get Crushed Today
Only a few retailers and other stocks made it out alive.
Read More →
Biotech pros' top 8 stock picks
Breakthroughs in the lab are driving big returns -- but beware the meltdowns.
Read More →
8 pricey stocks haunting the Nasdaq
Problem underscores a glaring weakness in cap-weighted indexes
Read More →
Rare diseases mean big profits for Alexion
The company's strategy: Low volume and high profits centered around just one product - for now.
Read More →