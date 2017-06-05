Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Namal Nawana
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Waltham, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
9,200
Figures are for the four quarters ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Alere
Abbott Finally Agrees to Buy Alere After Cutting the Price to $4.5 Billion
The firms have been fighting about the merger since it was announced in February 2016.
This Blood-Testing Company Could Be the New Theranos
It also has parallels to Valeant—and not in a good way.
Abbott Labs Has Officially Moved to Kill Its Deal to Buy Alere
But Alere says that none of the arguments made by Abbott give it grounds to abandon the merger.
Alere Is Suing to Force Abbott to Complete Their $5.8 Billion Merger
Alere has received Department of Justice subpoenas this year as part of two separate investigations.
