Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Roy C. Harvey
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
14,000
Spun off from Arconic (2016 rank: 228), Nov. 1, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Alcoa
Read the Letter That Led to Arconic's CEO Stepping Down
The activist hedge fund said the letter "read as a threat to intimidate or extort a senior officer."
Read More →
What the Breitbart-Kellogg Feud Says About the Next Era of American Politics
Boycotts can lead to a clear abuse of power.
Read More →
Alcoa Board Approves Plan to Split the Company Into 2 in November
Into product engineer Arconic Inc and aluminum smelter Alcoa Corp.
Read More →