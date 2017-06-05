Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Bradley D. Tilden
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Seattle, WA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
4
Employees
19,112
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Alaska Air Group
Expansion of Airline Electronics Ban Is Likely
Homeland Security chief thinks that an expanded ban on larger electronics is necessary.
Read More →
United CEO Oscar Munoz Faces Grilling From Lawmakers Over Dragging Incident
Lawmakers say the airlines owe the public answers.
Read More →
Airline Bosses Face Capitol Hill Grilling Over Poor Service
United CEO will testify about forcible removal of David Dao
Read More →
Virgin America Is Going Away and the Internet Can’t Take It
The airline will adopt the name and logo of Alaska Airlines, which acquired it nearly a year ago.
Read More →
Microsoft and Airbus Just Got Drone Fever
These big companies have invested millions in drone startup AirMap.
Read More →