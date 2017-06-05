Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Roger K. Newport
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
West Chester, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
17
Employees
8,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about AK Steel Holding
Steel Stocks Are Getting Another Trump Bump
As he launches investigation into the impact imports have on national security
Read More →
Why President Trump's 'Buy American' Order May Not Help U.S. Steel
"The people who have pushed for this don't have a clue and they don't know math."
Read More →
The Fortune 500's 7 Best-Performing Stocks of 2016
They all at least doubled, and some even quadrupled.
Read More →
Why the U.S. Is Reportedly About to Start Investigating Chinese Steel
American producers claim that Chinese companies shipped steel through Vietnam to avoid tariffs.
Read More →
This Is Why Steel Stocks Are Popping Today
It's a rally across the sector.
Read More →