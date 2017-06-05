Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Seifi Ghasemi
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Allentown, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
18,450
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Air Products & Chemicals
After Huge Valeant Loss, Bill Ackman Says He's Going Back to Basics
"I'm incredibly focused. I've got something to prove," the billionaire said.
Read More →
Valeant Stock Is Bringing Bill Ackman's Hedge Fund Back From the Dead
After Pershing Square's two straight years of losses.
Read More →
Evonik to Buy Specialty Chemical Operations From Air Products
In a deal worth $3.8 billion
Read More →
Bill Ackman Actually Just Got Some Good News About One of His Investments
One of his companies just announced a sale.
Read More →