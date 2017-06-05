HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chris Ratcliffe — Bloomberg via Getty Images

55

AIG

AIG
 

AIG’s C-suite faced a reckoning at the end of 2015 when four top executives left and CFO David Herzog retired. The management shakeup highlighted the tensions between the firm and its investors, including activist Carl Icahn, and the company’s desire to make big changes to mollify shareholders. Fast forward to 2017 and AIG finds itself with a new CEO, Brian Duperreault, a former employee who promises to return the company to growth rather than break it up. Duperreault replaced Peter Hancock, who abruptly resigned in March after shareholders lost faith in his turnaround effort.

CEO

Brian Duperreault

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.aig.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

56,400

Profile provided by S&P Global.
AIG is also featured in these fortune lists

#150

Global 500

AIG: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$52,367-10.2%
Profits ($M)$-849.0-138.7%
Assets ($M)$498,264
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$76,300
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$61,154
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-1.6%
Profits as % of Assets-0.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-1.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-0.78
EPS % Change (from 2015)-147.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)7.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)24.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-24.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about AIG

AIG Investors Want to Know Who Will Replace CEO Peter Hancock

A successor has yet to be named.

Read More →
Marketing Tech Company You've Never Heard Of Scores $140 Million

Funding will likely fund more acquisitions, CEO says.

Read More →
AIG Denies Its CEO a Cash Bonus After the Company's Dismal Performance in 2016

Peter Hancock, however, will still receive a total of nearly $9.6 million in 2016 compensation.

Read More →
This Insurance Giant Just Added Coverage for Cybersecurity Breaches

Wealthy, high-profile individuals are increasingly hacker targets.

Read More →
Should You Buy Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

The Trump administration might set the mortgage giants free—but it’s a highly risky bet.

Read More →
