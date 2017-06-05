AIG’s C-suite faced a reckoning at the end of 2015 when four top executives left and CFO David Herzog retired. The management shakeup highlighted the tensions between the firm and its investors, including activist Carl Icahn, and the company’s desire to make big changes to mollify shareholders. Fast forward to 2017 and AIG finds itself with a new CEO, Brian Duperreault, a former employee who promises to return the company to growth rather than break it up. Duperreault replaced Peter Hancock, who abruptly resigned in March after shareholders lost faith in his turnaround effort.
CEO
Brian Duperreault
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
56,400
#150
A successor has yet to be named.
Funding will likely fund more acquisitions, CEO says.
Peter Hancock, however, will still receive a total of nearly $9.6 million in 2016 compensation.
Wealthy, high-profile individuals are increasingly hacker targets.
The Trump administration might set the mortgage giants free—but it’s a highly risky bet.