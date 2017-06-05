HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

576

Agilent Technologies

A
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Michael R. McMullen

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Scientific, Photographic and Control Equipment

HQ Location

Santa Clara, CA

Website

www.agilent.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

12,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$4,2024.1%
Profits ($M)$462.015.2%
Assets ($M)$7,802
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,243
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$17,040
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.0%
Profits as % of Assets5.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.40
EPS % Change (from 2015)16.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-13.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-15.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)10.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)13.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)6.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Agilent Technologies

Here's Why These 29 Companies Fell Off the Fortune 500

It tells you a lot about the economy.

Read More →
Bye-bye HP, it's the end of an era

After 76 years, the tech giant will split into two companies on Sunday. Can its two spawn do better than HP as a whole?

Read More →
EBay, PayPal and 8 other notable spinoffs

In light of the planned split of eBay and PayPal, Fortune takes a look at some of the biggest spinoffs in recent years.

Read More →
Money can't buy you successful business ideas

There is no correlation between how much a company spends on R&D and its overall financial performance. So what can help a company turn decent ideas into solid products?

Read More →
Artisan's Andrew Stephens: Growth stocks for barren times

Innovative companies and strong sectors can trump shaky markets, says the Artisan Mid Cap fund manager.

Read More →
575
577
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.