Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sean M. Healey
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
West Palm Beach, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
4,100
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Affiliated Managers Group
New Details Emerge on AMG's Deal with Baring Private Equity Asia
Affiliated Managers Group is making a (passive) push into Asian private equity.
Read More →
Ex-KKR exec Bill Sonneborn discusses his next move
Bill Sonneborn has joined energy investment firm EIG as president.
Read More →
Don Yacktman: A fund manager's faith produces results
Don Yacktman has led two of the world's fastest-growing stock funds while helping his daughter recover from a devastating stroke.
Read More →