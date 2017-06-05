HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Aetna

Health insurance giant Aetna pulled in more than $63 billion in 2016 revenues and $2.9 billion in earnings despite a year that would lead to the demise of its planned $34 billion merger with rival Humana. The company also made waves as part of the insurer exodus from the individual insurance sector (including Obamacare marketplaces), which led to almost $700 million in losses between 2014 and 2016, according to Aetna.

CEO

Mark T. Bertolini

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care

HQ Location

Hartford, CT

Website

www.aetna.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

17

Employees

49,500

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Aetna is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#142

Global 500

Aetna: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$63,1554.7%
Profits ($M)$2,271.0-5.0%
Assets ($M)$69,146
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$17,881
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$44,859
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.6%
Profits as % of Assets3.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.41
EPS % Change (from 2015)-5.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)4.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)7.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)15.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)25.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)12.0%
News about Aetna

Fact Checking President Trump's Statements on His First Foreign Trip

Here's a new U.S. export: President Donald Trump's exaggerations about his record.

Read More →
Heroes Get Crucified in the End

While reforms just get skewered

Read More →
Healthcare Startups Getting Hyped

Discussing the rush of VC money at Brainstorm Health conference.

Read More →
The GOP's New Health Care Bill Is Set for a House Vote—and Gaining Traction

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence the bill would pass.

Read More →
Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini Says Obamacare Must Be Fixed, Not Repealed

Or it’s going to “continue to deteriorate"

Read More →
