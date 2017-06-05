Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Andres R. Gluski
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Arlington, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
17
Employees
19,000
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
