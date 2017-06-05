Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Lisa T. Su
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Sunnyvale, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
8,200
News about Advanced Micro Devices
Intel's New Head of PC Chips Faces Revived Competition
AMD is nipping at Intel's heels with new Ryzen line.
Why AMD's Shares Tumbled 9%
Investors are dreaming of big licensing deals that may not come true.
Chipmaker AMD's Shares Tank 8% on Disappointing Sales
Shares had risen four-fold in the past year.
