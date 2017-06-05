Adobe Systems

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Shantanu Narayen
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
HQ Location
San Jose, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
15,706
Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
