Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Vernon J. Nagel
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equipment
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
11,800
Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Acuity Brands
Goldman Sachs Likes Tesla and These Other Climate-Friendly Stocks
Turning green into green.
Read More →