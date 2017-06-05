Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert A. Kotick
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
HQ Location
Santa Monica, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
9,500
News about Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Aims for the Big Leagues
The maker of hit videogames thinks the "Overwatch" e-sports league could be the key to its future.
Activision's 'Overwatch' Video Game Fuels Strong Sales
Company beat estimates and raised its forecast.
9 Video Games You Should Play Now
One of the hardest things to do for gamers is staying on top of the latest new titles. Let us help.
Why Apple Still May Need to Do a Big Media Deal
Doubling revenue in four years is no easy feat.
Activision Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase as its Revenue Climbs
The announcement comes as the video game publisher's revenue handily beat estimates.
