Abercrombie & Fitch

CEO
Fran Horowitz
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
New Albany, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
25,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
