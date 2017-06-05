Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Richard A. Gonzalez
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
North Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
4
Employees
30,000
News about AbbVie
Valeant's New CEO Joe Papa Has a $17 Billion Ultimatum
If he pulls it off, he will make more than all of his peers combined.
An FDA Program Incentivizing Rare Disease Drugs Will Be Investigated for Abuses
A government watchdog will probe the orphan drug program.
Johnson & Johnson Is Dialing Down Crazy Drug Price Hikes
After more than a year of public shaming.
These Were the 10 Biggest Pharmaceutical Deals of 2016
Overall deal value declined last year.
Martin Shkreli Just Went to War Against the Pharmaceutical Industry
He's tired of being a drug price hike scapegoat.
