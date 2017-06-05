Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Miles D. White
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Abbott Park, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
75,000
Acquired St. Jude Medical (2016 rank: 434), Jan. 4, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Abbott Laboratories is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Finally Agrees to Buy Alere After Cutting the Price to $4.5 Billion
The firms have been fighting about the merger since it was announced in February 2016.
Read More →
Ryan Lochte Becomes PowerBar Pitchman
Energy bar is giving controversial swimmer a clean start.
Read More →
This Blood-Testing Company Could Be the New Theranos
It also has parallels to Valeant—and not in a good way.
Read More →
Abbott Labs Has Officially Moved to Kill Its Deal to Buy Alere
But Alere says that none of the arguments made by Abbott give it grounds to abandon the merger.
Read More →
Some of St. Jude Medical Devices Are About to Be Sold Off for $1.12 Billion
But not the ones you're probably remembering.
Read More →