Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gregory N. Roberts
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Miscellaneous
HQ Location
Santa Monica, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
83
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about A-Mark Precious Metals
26 companies join this year's Fortune 500
Here are the companies that made it onto Fortune's annual list of the largest U.S. businesses.
Read More →