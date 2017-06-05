HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

3M

MMM
 

In 2016 3M recorded earnings of $8.16 per share on earnings of $30 billion, an increase of 8% from the year before. The company is heavily investing in itself—$3 billion in R&D and capital expenditures in 2016 alone—as it works through challenging market conditions. “This reflects our ability to execute well and control what we can control,” chairman, president, and CEO Inge Thulin wrote to investors. As such, the company continues to evaluate select consolidations, strategic divestitures, and acquisitions.

CEO

Inge G. Thulin

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Miscellaneous

HQ Location

St. Paul, MN

Website

www.3m.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

91,584

3M is also featured in these fortune lists

#23

World’s Most Admired Companies

#348

Global 500

3M: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$30,109-0.5%
Profits ($M)$5,050.04.5%
Assets ($M)$32,906
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,298
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$114,338
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues16.8%
Profits as % of Assets15.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity49.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)8.16
EPS % Change (from 2015)7.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)6.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)21.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)11.5%
News about 3M

PepsiCo's First Chief Design Officer: People Don't Just Buy Products Anymore

Brands compete not just with each other, but "for mindshare" in people's lives, says Mauro Porcini.

Read More →
President Trump Is Meeting With Firms That Offshore U.S. Jobs on Thursday

He will seek job-creation advice from at least five companies that are shifting work overseas.

Read More →
How Reputation Shapes Our List of the World’s Most Admired Companies

Wells Fargo is out—and McDonald’s is back. Who else rose or fell?

Read More →
This Entrepreneur Got Funding Just by Asking for Advice

It's just like hiring.

Read More →
Elon Musk Says Tesla's New Solar Shingles Will Cost Less Than a Regular Roof

“Why would you get anything else?” Musk said, minutes after the Tesla-SolarCity deal was approved.

Read More →
