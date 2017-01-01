The IT provider also offers consulting and business process outsourcing services.
CEO
Francisco D'Souza
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Teaneck, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
221,700
News about Cognizant Technology Solutions
Dual threat of Trump and automation put Indian outsourcers in a tough spot.
Suspension of fast visa for tech workers hits home.
The pace of deals quickened this year, and there's no end in sight.
Hiring U.S.-based workers would be more expensive, but there is no shortage of potential applicants.
CEO Frank D’Souza is investigating a small number of company-owned facilities.
Videos about Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant’s CEO Frank D’Souza sits down with Fortune's Susie Gharib to discuss digital expansion in financial services and healthcare, and how it affects the company.