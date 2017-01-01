Baxalta, a biopharmeceutical company that specializes in treating rare conditions, was spun off from the healthcare giant Baxter International (ranked No. 286 on this year’s Forutne 500) last July. Earning $6.1 billion in revenue its inaugural year, the young company is looking forward to greater growth as it awaits the conclusion of a $32 billion merger with Shire.
CEO
Ludwig N. Hantson
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Bannockburn, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
17,000
Spun off from Baxter International (2015 rank: 286), July 1, 2015. Acquired by Shire (Ireland), June 3, 2016.