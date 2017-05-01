Target’s new CEO Brian Cornell made a number of tough decisions last year, most notably the one to exit Canada to focus on the discount retailer’s floundering U.S. business. In March, he laid out his vision for how to update Target: a more distinctive food assortment, better apparel, a further roll-out of its urban Express and CityTarget formats and billion-dollar investments in e-commerce. The Lilly Pulitzer designer collaboration in spring showed Target still knows how to create buzz. But the website debacle at the launch also showed how much work Target has to do on that front. Target does appear to have some wind in its sails again- but it is still behind Wal-Mart on the e-commerce front and will face tremendous competition on the grocery front with everyone from Whole Foods to Safeway to Wal-Mart.
CEO
Brian C. Cornell
Industry
General Merchandisers
Sector
Retailing
HQ Location
Minneapolis, MN
Website
Years on List
21
