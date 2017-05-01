HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber for Fortune

36

Target

TGT
 

Target’s new CEO Brian Cornell made a number of tough decisions last year, most notably the one to exit Canada to focus on the discount retailer’s floundering U.S. business. In March, he laid out his vision for how to update Target: a more distinctive food assortment, better apparel, a further roll-out of its urban Express and CityTarget formats and billion-dollar investments in e-commerce. The Lilly Pulitzer designer collaboration in spring showed Target still knows how to create buzz. But the website debacle at the launch also showed how much work Target has to do on that front. Target does appear to have some wind in its sails again- but it is still behind Wal-Mart on the e-commerce front and will face tremendous competition on the grocery front with everyone from Whole Foods to Safeway to Wal-Mart.

CEO

Brian C. Cornell

Industry

General Merchandisers

Sector

Retailing

HQ Location

Minneapolis, MN

Website

http://www.target.com

Years on List

21

Target: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (last fiscal year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)74,5202.7%
Profits ($M)-1,636-183%
Total Stockholder Equity13,997
Employees347,000
Market Value (as of March 31, 2015)52,668
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-2.2%
Profits as % of Assets-4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-11.7%
Earnings Per Share (last fiscal year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-2.56
EPS % Change (from 2013)-183.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2014)23.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)11.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)5.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Target

Amazon Dishes About Its First Amazon Go Cashier-Free Store

But no word on whether it will expand the store to other cities.

Read More →
Google's Latest Search Program Could Help Retailers Fend Off Amazon

It steers consumers towards retailers that aren't Amazon.

Read More →
Toys 'R' Us Set To Close All of Its U.S. Stores

Liquidation sales to start soon

Read More →
Walmart Grocery Delivery Availability Grows to Some 40% Of U.S. Households

It's had to aggressively ramp up its home delivery service.

Read More →
Here's What Macy's Says Is the Worst Pain Point for Shoppers

Even the CEO admits lines can be long.

Read More →

Videos about Target

Target Is Arming Itself for the Same-Day Delivery Wars

It’s buying Shipt for $550 million.

Read More →
The First Outsider to Take the Target CEO Position

Target usually hires from within the company.

Read More →
Target CEO’s Plan to Keep the Stores Open

Brian Cornell is leading a three-year $7 billion turnaround plan.

Read More →
Target's CEO: Don't Innovate Just For Innovation's Sake

Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, is making sure the company stays on track.

Read More →
Target’s CEO Took a Massive Paycut

But he wasn’t the only one.

Read More →
35
37
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.