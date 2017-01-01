SpartanNash

The distributor of food to military bases in the U.S. is also a regional provider of food and consumer products to grocery stores and has retail operations under the names Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Econo Foods.
CEO
Dennis Eidson
Industry
Wholesalers: Food and Grocery
Sector
Wholesalers
HQ Location
Grand Rapids, MI
Website
Years on List
5
