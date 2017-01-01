HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

264

Farmers Insurance Exchange

 

The insurance company provides homeowners, auto and commercial insurance, as well as other financial services.

CEO

Jeffrey J. Dailey

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Mutual)

Sector

Financials

HQ Location

Woodland Hills, CA

Website

http://www.farmers.com

Years on List

1

Key Financials (last fiscal year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)11,318-1.3%
Profits ($M)3-95.5%
Total Stockholder Equity4,182
Employees13,530
Market Value (as of March 31, 2015)-
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-
Profits as % of Assets-
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity0.1%
Earnings Per Share (last fiscal year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-
EPS % Change (from 2013)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2014)-
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
