The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

240

CSX

CSX
 

The company provides rail-based transportation services to clients across the U.S., maintaining about 21,000 miles of railroad track.

CEO

Michael J. Ward

Industry

Railroads

Sector

Transportation

HQ Location

Jacksonville, FL

Website

http://www.csx.com

Years on List

21

CSX: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (last fiscal year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)12,6695.3%
Profits ($M)1,9273.4%
Total Stockholder Equity11,152
Employees31,511
Market Value (as of March 31, 2015)32,842
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues15.2%
Profits as % of Assets5.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity17.3%
Earnings Per Share (last fiscal year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.92
EPS % Change (from 2013)4.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)14.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)22.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2014)28.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)20%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)20.6%
News about CSX

Why Hunter Harrison’s Railroad Revolution Will Outlive Him at CSX

The late CEO accomplished a lot in just 8 months.

Read More →
12 Fabulous Fortune Reads From 2017

Stories you don't want to miss.

Read More →
Investors Are Wagering $12 Billion on This 72-Year-Old Railroad Savior

Why the market is confident that Hunter Harrison can pull off a turnaround at CSX.

Read More →
CSX CEO Hunter Harrison Will Get His $84 Million Paycheck Even If He Quits

The only payday that's really in jeopardy is a hedge fund's.

Read More →
CSX CEO Hunter Harrison's Pay Is No Great Train Robbery

He'll get paid $84 million to take the job.

Read More →

Videos about CSX

Why do Freight Trains Still Make Money?

They're actually very, very useful.

Read More →
