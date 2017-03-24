The company provides rail-based transportation services to clients across the U.S., maintaining about 21,000 miles of railroad track.
CEO
Michael J. Ward
Industry
Railroads
Sector
Transportation
HQ Location
Jacksonville, FL
Website
Years on List
21
News about CSX
Why Hunter Harrison’s Railroad Revolution Will Outlive Him at CSX
The late CEO accomplished a lot in just 8 months.
Investors Are Wagering $12 Billion on This 72-Year-Old Railroad Savior
Why the market is confident that Hunter Harrison can pull off a turnaround at CSX.
CSX CEO Hunter Harrison Will Get His $84 Million Paycheck Even If He Quits
The only payday that's really in jeopardy is a hedge fund's.
CSX CEO Hunter Harrison's Pay Is No Great Train Robbery
He'll get paid $84 million to take the job.
