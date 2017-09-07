HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

10

Yara

YARIY

Norway

A fertilizer maker helps Tanzania’s subsistence farmers make the most of their land.

The Norwegian fertilizer company has been lauded for seeding a green revolution in Tanzania. The firm played a lead role in the conception of SAGCOT, an ambitious public-private partnership dedicated to revitalizing a 300,000-square-kilometer band of arable but underproductive land—a tract about the size of Italy—and boosting the incomes of the smallholder farmers whose livelihoods depend on it. Yara has leaned into the new market, selling fertilizer, of course, but also offering agricultural training; participating farmers have seen their yields increase tenfold in most cases. The firm, which also built a $20 million fertilizer terminal in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city, is growing with them; it now commands close to a 50% market share in the country.

Impact Segment

Public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Chemicals

CEO

Svein-Tore Holsether

Website

http://www.yara.com

Employees

14,736

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$11,347

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$758

Market Value ($M)

$10,842

