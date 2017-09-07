A fertilizer maker helps Tanzania’s subsistence farmers make the most of their land.
The Norwegian fertilizer company has been lauded for seeding a green revolution in Tanzania. The firm played a lead role in the conception of SAGCOT, an ambitious public-private partnership dedicated to revitalizing a 300,000-square-kilometer band of arable but underproductive land—a tract about the size of Italy—and boosting the incomes of the smallholder farmers whose livelihoods depend on it. Yara has leaned into the new market, selling fertilizer, of course, but also offering agricultural training; participating farmers have seen their yields increase tenfold in most cases. The firm, which also built a $20 million fertilizer terminal in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city, is growing with them; it now commands close to a 50% market share in the country.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Public Health/Nutrition
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Chemicals
CEO
Svein-Tore Holsether
Website
Employees
14,736
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$11,347
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$758
Market Value ($M)
$10,842
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Yara
Some top investors think companies based in Greece's neighboring countries offer the best opportunities for growth on the planet today--often at bargain prices.