HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Courtesy of Woolworths Holdings

40

Woolworths Holdings

WLWHY

South Africa

A retailer helps small businesses and farmers fight drought—including the economic kind.

Unemployment and agricultural challenges have been pressing issues in South Africa over the last decade. Beginning in 2007, retail and food ­giant Woolworths took aim at addressing them with the Good Business Journey, a major pivot that puts the company on a path towards sustainability.

Solutions at Woolworths (which has no connection to the similarly named U.S. and Australian chains) have been manifold. The Supplier and Enterprise Development program brought in black- and women-owned small businesses; it gave out almost $2 million in loans to 48 suppliers last year. Woolworths has also brought 95% of its ­primary produce suppliers into Farming for the Future, imparting good environmental practice in a country that ranks as one of the driest in the world. In the first three years of that program, suppliers have decreased water usage by 16%, and have halved the usage of pesticides and
herbicides.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

CEO

Ian Moir

Website

http://www.woolworthsholdings.co.za

Employees

43,140

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$4,951

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$400

Market Value ($M)

$4,795

39
41
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.