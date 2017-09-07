HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

A venerable automobile manufacturer swears off the gasoline-powered engine.

Electric cars are moving from the fringes to the mainstream­—particularly in China, where the government has offered big incentives to encourage electric-car startups. Still, few if any of the world’s legacy carmakers have answered the call for a greener, cleaner world quite like Volvo. In July, the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned carmaker announced that from 2019 onwards, every new Volvo vehicle would run on an electric motor—either a purely electric one, or a hybrid—moving away from the internal combustion engine.

Volvo’s move marks the biggest, boldest step toward a decarbonized future by a combustion-engine car manufacturer, and while sales of electric cars rode past the 2 million mark last year, Volvo’s commitment is urgently needed. Around 95% of the world’s transportation energy comes from petroleum-based fuels, and in the U.S., motor vehicles account for nearly one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions. Volvo is reforming itself from a position of strength: It sold 534,000 cars last year worldwide, up 6.2% from the previous year.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Motor Vehicles & Parts

CEO

Martin Lundstedt

Website

http://www.volvogroup.com

Employees

89,477

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$38,269

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$1,536

Market Value ($M)

$36,020

Volvo is also featured in these fortune lists

#301

Global 500

